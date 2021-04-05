VA opens vaccine eligibility to all veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.

The health care system said Monday that it will hold walk-in vaccination clinics every Thursday and Friday from 8 until noon in April at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

The vaccines will be available to all veterans, regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge.

Those eligible include:

All Veterans

  • Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:
  • National Guard
  • Reserves
  • Coast Guard
  • Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service 
  • Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies

Spouses of Veterans

  • Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.
  • Widow or widower of a Veteran.
  • Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran

  • Family member or friend who Provides care to the Veteran.
  • Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing.
  • May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

CHAMPVA Recipients

  • Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.
  • Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.

All eligible Veterans can schedule appointments Monday through Wednesday by calling (800) 360-8387 ext. 75113.

Caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA recipients and Veterans who are not enrolled in the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System should call (800) 360-8387 ext. 71101 to preregister. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

