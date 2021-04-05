VA opens vaccine eligibility to all veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.

The health care system said Monday that it will hold walk-in vaccination clinics every Thursday and Friday from 8 until noon in April at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

The vaccines will be available to all veterans, regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge.

Those eligible include:

All Veterans

Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:

National Guard

Reserves

Coast Guard

Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service

Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies

Spouses of Veterans

Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.

Widow or widower of a Veteran.

Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran

Family member or friend who Provides care to the Veteran.

Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing.

May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

CHAMPVA Recipients

Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.

Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.

All eligible Veterans can schedule appointments Monday through Wednesday by calling (800) 360-8387 ext. 75113.

Caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA recipients and Veterans who are not enrolled in the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System should call (800) 360-8387 ext. 71101 to preregister. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.