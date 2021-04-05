VA opens vaccine eligibility to all veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.
The health care system said Monday that it will hold walk-in vaccination clinics every Thursday and Friday from 8 until noon in April at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.
The vaccines will be available to all veterans, regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge.
Those eligible include:
All Veterans
- Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:
- National Guard
- Reserves
- Coast Guard
- Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service
- Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies
Spouses of Veterans
- Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.
- Widow or widower of a Veteran.
- Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.
Caregivers of a Veteran
- Family member or friend who Provides care to the Veteran.
- Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing.
- May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
CHAMPVA Recipients
- Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.
- Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.
All eligible Veterans can schedule appointments Monday through Wednesday by calling (800) 360-8387 ext. 75113.
Caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA recipients and Veterans who are not enrolled in the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System should call (800) 360-8387 ext. 71101 to preregister. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.