VA offering COVID-19 and flu vaccination walk-in clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - High school and college students who plan to teach in Indiana for at least five years are eligible to apply for a $7,500 scholarship per year of college through the the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program.

“Everyone has a story about a great teacher who changed their lives for the better. We need more of these change agents in Indiana’s classrooms,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is elevating the importance of this lifelong impact with a meaningful scholarship to help support Indiana’s best and brightest as they pursue a career in education.”