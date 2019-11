FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System helped celebrate veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The ceremony, held at noon on Wednesday, included remarks from leadership and recognition of many veterans.

“I think it gives you confidence, that you know you did something. I think everybody do the same thing you’ve got to know history if you don’t know history you don’t really know anything. I’m glad I served,” said Joseph Froye, World War II veteran.