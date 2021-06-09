VA Northern Indiana to feature ‘Veteran of the Week’ on social media, looking for submissions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The VA Northern Indiana announced that it will be begin featuring a “Veteran of the Week” on its social media accounts and it is looking for submissions.

Anyone submitting a veteran is asked to include as much of the requested material as possible, as it is necessary to complete and publish for the Veteran of the Week.

How to submit for VA Northern Indiana’s “Veteran of the Week:”

For photos, send the following: Two to three original, high-resolution and in-focus photos in .jpg format. At least one of these photos should be in uniform. Do not send the original copy of the photos. When sending photos, please avoid anything that would constitute endorsement of a product.

Please sign and attach the VHA Form 10-3203 photo consent form

In an email or a Word document, please send the following: Name, branch, job and years of service Short Biography Include assignments, deployments and campaigns Note any notable awards, such as a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart or higher Send any interesting anecdotes about the Veteran’s service and what the Veteran is doing now

If the Veteran passed away, please indicate that inform