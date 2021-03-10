VA Northern Indiana offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering the COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans who are enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System at the St. Joseph Count, Fort Wayne and Marion Campus.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 1-800-360-8387 ext. 75113 or their Primary Care Team for an appointment.

To be eligible for VA health care benefits, an individual must have served in the active military, naval or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, the press release said. One of the following must be true:

Receive financial compensation (payments) from VA for a service-connected disability

Were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty

Were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty

Are a recently discharged combat Veteran

Get a VA pension

Are a former prisoner of war (POW)

Have received a Purple Heart

Have received a Medal of Honor

Get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits

Served in Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

Served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998

Served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987

Based on income limits

Veterans can enroll with VA Northern Indiana by calling 1-800-360-8387, ext. 71101.