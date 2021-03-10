VA Northern Indiana offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering the COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans who are enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System at the St. Joseph Count, Fort Wayne and Marion Campus.
Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 1-800-360-8387 ext. 75113 or their Primary Care Team for an appointment.
To be eligible for VA health care benefits, an individual must have served in the active military, naval or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, the press release said. One of the following must be true:
- Receive financial compensation (payments) from VA for a service-connected disability
- Were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty
- Were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty
- Are a recently discharged combat Veteran
- Get a VA pension
- Are a former prisoner of war (POW)
- Have received a Purple Heart
- Have received a Medal of Honor
- Get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits
- Served in Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975
- Served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998
- Served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987
- Based on income limits
Veterans can enroll with VA Northern Indiana by calling 1-800-360-8387, ext. 71101.