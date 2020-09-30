VA Medical Center offers drive-through flu shot clinics to veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne VA Medical Center is holding multiple Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics through October.

This is a free service to all VA enrolled Veterans who bring a Veteran Healthcare ID card. Veterans are asked to wear a loose-fitting, short sleeve shirt when they come.

Flu vaccinations are also offered to Veterans at face-to-face scheduled appointments. If Veterans are not able to take part in the Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic and still want the vaccination, they can call their primary care physician to be seen.

Fort Wayne Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics will be held:

Wednesday, September 30th– 2-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 1st– 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 3rd– 8-11 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6th– 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7th-2-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 8th– 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, October 10th– 8a.m.- 11 a.m.

You are asked to wear face coverings on campus and at the off-site clinic locations. The clinic is located at 2121 Lake Avenue.

