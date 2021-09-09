VA Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic permanently reducing hours

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Affairs Northern Indiana Healthcare System (VAHNHCS) Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic will be permanently reducing its hours beginning Oct. 1.

Marion’s Urgent Care Clinic will be transitioning from operating 24 hours a day to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. The new hours: Monday through Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare and seen within the last 24 months are eligible to seek an urgent care provider in the VA’s contracted network of community providers, VAHNHCS said. Veterans can receive covered services without prior authorization from the VA. The VA Misson Act authorizes three urgent care visits per year at no cost to the Veteran.

VA MISSION Act Urgent Care Benefit:

Eligibility

Any enrolled Veteran who has received care in or through the VA in the last 24 months.

Veterans can receive urgent care at any in-network urgent care facility or retail clinic.

Included in Urgent Care Benefit

Diagnostic services like X-rays are included.

14-day supply of prescription medication through a local non-VA in-network pharmacy.

There will be no charge for filling 14 days or less supply at an in-network pharmacy.

Using an out of network pharmacy will require the Veteran to pay for the prescription and file a claim for reimbursement with the local VA facility.

Routine prescriptions greater than 14 days must be submitted to the VA to be filled.

Diagnostic lab testing is included.

Preventative vaccines when given for treatment or mitigate complications from such illness example: a treatment for a wound caused by rusted metal and may require a tetanus vaccine as part of the course of treatment.

Priority Group 1-5

Up to three visits $0 copay.

Four or more visits require $30 copay per visit.

Priority Group 6

If related to combat experience, special authority or exposure.

Up to three visits $0 copay.

Four or more visits require $30 copay per visit if not related to combat experience.

$30 copay per visit.

Priority Group 7-8

$30 per visit

When arriving at an in-network urgent care provider, Veterans must inform the provider they would like to use their VA urgent care benefit to receive care. To check eligibility, Veterans can contact their local VA medical facility by phone or in person.

Frequently asked questions:

Q: What if you are having a medical emergency after 7 p.m.?

A: Go straight to Marion General Hospital or the nearest Emergency Room.

Q: Will the veteran be liable for that bill?

A: Veterans will need to call the afterhours triage number for assessment prior, there will be some documentation in the record of the need so at least that may support payment. (TT triage number: 800-360-8387 Ext: 75113 )

Q: What happens if you are having a Mental Health Emergency?

A: If you experience a mental health crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The number is 1−800−273−8255 or go to the nearest Emergency Room.