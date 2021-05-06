Utopian Grocery and Restaurant to hold grand opening May 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new grocery store and restaurant is coming to Fort Wayne’s south side.

Utopian Grocery and Restaurant will be located on Oxford Street and will feature fresh vegetables, fruits and healthy food options.

Over the years, experts have said this side of the city is in a food desert, which means it’s an area with limited access to affordable and nutritious food. Owners of the store say this is a way for everyone to join together against unhealthy eating.

“To buy in to build and to make this model sustainable we are going to need the community we are going to need people from outside of the community,” said Ty Simmons, one of 10 owners of Utopia Grocery.

Utopian Grocery’s grand opening is scheduled for May 15 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The grand opening will feature special prizes for the first 10 customers that spend $50 or more. In addition anyone who spends $50 or more will receive a ticket to for a chance to win four prizes worth $500.

Owners said there will also be free samples and prizes all day as well as an invite only karaoke and wine tasting party from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information, email ucgfortwayne@gmail.com.