Utopian Community Grocery expands with grand opening of restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weeks after its launch, Utopian Community Grocery is now adding a restaurant for guests on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

“After a lot of work, dedication and a lot of family and friends that came through and pulled together, we’re finally at the finish line to open the restaurant,” said Co-Owner Ty Simmons.

The restaurant’s launch comes after the grocery store’s opening in mid-May. Both initiatives are part of the group’s efforts to address food deserts in Fort Wayne, or an area where there is limited access to healthy, affordable meals. The grocery store and restaurant are one outlet for people in the southeast Fort Wayne community to access healthier food like fresh fruits and vegetables.

“When you have the access point, you want to utilize those fresh and conventionally grown produce in your cooking,” Simmons said. “So that carries over, if you have clean produce and you put it into a restaurant, that’s cleaner food.”

Simmons also hopes this outlet will go beyond providing meals and educate people about the nutritional value of cooking with healthier ingredients.

“We’re not in this to make a ton of money,” Simmons said. “We’re in it to educate people. We’re in it to provide healthier meals. We’re also in it to actually keep a little money in your pocket.”

Breakfast and lunch will be served during operating hours with classics like eggs, pancakes and turkey sausage, with some dinner specials being offered too. The dining room only seats 20 people, so calling ahead is recommended.

Visit the Utopian Community Grocery’s website to learn more about their mission and initiatives.