UTEC moving into downtown Fort Wayne, with 140 employees

The Indiana Office Center building at 111 E. Wayne St. is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — United Technologies Electronic Controls, once Huntington’s largest employer before it moved its manufacturing operations to Mexico, is headed to downtown Fort Wayne.

Sturges Property Group said in a post on its website that UTEC has signed a long-term lease for 53,246 square feet in the Indiana Office Center building at 111 E. Wayne St., at the intersection with Calhoun Street across from the Indiana Michigan Power Center. UTEC will occupy several floors of the building, the post said.

UTEC is a global manufacturer of microprocessor-based controls for the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. It is based at 3650 W. 200 North in Huntington.

Four years ago, UTEC announced plans to relocate its manufacturing division to a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico. The move cost the area 700 jobs.

The company’s headquarters, engineering and product marketing organizations remained in Huntington, though.

Sturges said UTEC would move “up to 140 engineers, research, and development staff” to the new location in downtown Fort Wayne. It’s not clear if UTEC will keep its Huntington facility.

The move is expected later this summer, Sturges said.