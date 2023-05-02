FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On May 9, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair in Fort Wayne that will offer both career and non-career opportunities.

Job openings range from $20.05 to $30.33 per hour based on the position, and another position offers a salary of just over $60,000.

The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library’s Georgetown branch, and USPS personnel will be at the event to provide details about the positions and the application process.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and must have an acceptable driving record, according to the USPS.