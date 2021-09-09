USPS to host job fair at Allen Co. Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for another busy holiday season and is looking to hire more employees.

On Friday, the postal service is holding a job fair at the Allen County Library (Georgetown), located at 6600 E. State Blvd.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. The Postal Service said a member of the Fort Wayne Post Office staff will also be available to do finger printing on the spot.

The Postal Service in Fort Wayne is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings for the positions of City Carrier Assistant ($18.51 per hour), Rural Carrier Associate ($19.06 per hour) and Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.06 per hour). See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information.

“Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people. Whether you are seeking seasonal, part-time, or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!” the Postal Service said.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation, USPS said. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.