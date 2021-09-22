USPS to hold job fair Friday at Allen Co. Public Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Post Office is hosting a job fair at the Allen County Public Library/Georgetown, located at 6600 E. State Blvd., on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said it is currently hiring for city carrier assistants ($18.51 per hour), rural carrier associates ($19.06 per hour), and Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.06 per hour) for Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only. USPS also needs Postal Support Employee mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour paid bi-weekly). Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants for driving positions must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger, USPS said. Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

Rural carrier positions may require applicants to use their own personal vehicle which must be suitable for use, USPS said. Rural carrier associates must be available to work on an as-needed basis.

“As part of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities,” USPS said.

During the hiring event, Fort Wayne personnel will be on hand to assist applicants as much as possible with creating a candidate profile and searching for vacancies.

Those interested in USPS jobs but who cannot attend the job fair can find information online at Careers – About.usps.com. After completing the online application, click the “Save” tab, and electronically submit the online job application.

USPS recommends applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. USPS is an equal opportunity employer. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check the website regularly for updated openings and information.