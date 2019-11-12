USPS offers tips to get your letter to and from Santa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Is Santa Claus real? With the help of USPS, he may be!

The Postal Service can help you prove he’s real when your child gets a personalized letter from the big guy — complete with a North Pole postmark.

Follow these steps to ensure your children get a response letter from Santa:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response. Write the response on the back of the original letter for a personal feel. Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE to the envelope. Add a First-Class Mail® stamp to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

Greetings from the North Pole Post Office must be received by the Anchorage, Alaska, Postmaster no later than December 13. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.

The program helps add to the excitement of the holidays and is a great way to get kids interested in letter writing, stamps and penmanship.