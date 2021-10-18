USPS holding job fair Saturday in preparation for busy holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to fill a number of positions and is holding a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Station Post Office located at 2525 Independence Dr.

“The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” the USPS said.

The USPS is looking to fill open positions for City Carrier Assistants ($18.51 per hour), Rural Carrier Associate ($19.06 per hour) and Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.06 per hour).

To assist potential applicants, USPS said personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must also be available to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.