USPS holding job fair at Allen Co. Public Library Saturday

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Post Office announced it is holding a job fair at the Allen County Public Library/Georgetown on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said is recruiting for all positions including city carrier assistant (CCA), rural carrier associate (RCA), assistant rural carrier (ARC), mailhandler assistant (MHA), Postal support employee (PSE), tractor trailer operator (TTO) and automotive technician (AT).

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. Laptops will be available, and the postal service said it will assist as much as possible with creating a candidate profile and searching for vacancies.

Openings include: CCAs — ($18.51 per hour), RCAs — ($19.06 per hour), and ARCs ($19.06 per hour) — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only. USPS also needs PSE mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour), MHAs ($16.87 per hour). If driving is part of the job, USPS said applicants will need a valid Indiana driver’s license, two years’ driving experience and a good driving record.

USPS also has vacancies for the career positions of tractor trailer operators (TTO) and automotive technicians (AT).

The starting salary for the TTO position is $23.74 per hour paid bi-weekly, USPS said. Applicants must have a safe driving record and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger vehicles, and one year of full-time unsupervised experience (or equivalent) driving a 7-ton or larger truck, or tractor-trailer.

The starting salary for the AT position is $47,471 paid bi-weekly. The postal service said applicants will be required to perform routine and complex repairs and maintenance on all types of motor vehicles used in the postal fleet. They will also need to troubleshoot and diagnose more complex vehicle malfunctions using a variety of computerized test equipment.

“The city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, PSE mail processing clerk and mail handler assistants are non-career positions that offer limited health benefits but may lead to regular full-time employment with the Postal Service. Assistant rural carrier positions do not follow a career path,” USPS said.

Those interested in USPS jobs but who cannot attend the Job Fair can find information online at Careers – About.usps.com. After completing the online application, click the “Save” tab, and electronically submit the online job application.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

USPS is recommending that applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must pass a background investigation and medical assessment. USPS is an equal opportunity employer. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check its website regularly for updated openings and information.



