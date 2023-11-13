FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking for public input on moves to modernize the Fort Wayne facility.

This public input comes after leaders of the USPS conducted a review to update the Fort Wayne processing and distribution facility. The review was to evaluate moving some mail processing operations to the Indianapolis Regional Processing and Delivery Center (RPDC) from the Fort Wayne center.

Initial review of the Fort Wayne facility showed support for keeping the facility open and modernizing the facility as a Local Processing Center (LPC). The move to modernize facilities comes after the Postal Service began heavily investing in “moves to modernize the nation’s aging and outmoded postal network and achieve the organization’s goal of 95% on-time delivery nationwide,” according to a press release from the USPS.

“The Fort Wayne LPC will be a critical node in connecting mail to the state and region. Additionally, the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Indianapolis RPDC,” according to a press release from the USPS.

USPS will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to discuss the initial results of the study and allow members of the community to provide additional feedback. Local community members may also submit written comments on through a survey open until Dec. 14. The Nov. 29 meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Allen County Public Library, Meeting Rm AB, located at 900 Library Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne.