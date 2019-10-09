Usher injured during concert at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An usher at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum is on the mend after being injured during a concert Monday night. Coliseum Executive Vice President & General Manager Randy Brown confirms to WANE 15 the incident happened during the Disturbed concert.

Brown could not confirm further, as the incident is a ongoing police investigation. Brown did say the usher injured is “on the road to recovery.”

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department police logs, officers were dispatched to the Coliseum around 10:30 p.m. Monday night for a battery. The logs shows units were on the scene for approximately an hour.

An alleged eyewitness tells WANE 15 he saw two men get into an altercation. The witness says one of the men punched the other man, and words were exchanged. The man who was punched left his seat to get help. When that man came back an usher came with him.

The witness states another man became involved with the original man that was punched. One of the men shoved the other toward the railing at the top of the stairs, and was shoved so hard he was pushed over the balcony. The witness says the usher was right next to him. The usher tried to help by reaching out to the man to grab him, but went over the railing, too.

The witness says they can vividly remember seeing both men’s feet go over the railing. The witness heard screams, and saw the man who was pushed run away. The usher did not move. The witness said his wife called 911, and emergency crews took over.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for more information. When more information is provided, WANE 15 will update this story.