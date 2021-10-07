USF to offer Saturday morning art classes for K-8th grade students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) is inviting students in kindergarten through eighth grade to enroll in Saturday morning art classes.

Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday from Oct. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, located at 2701 Spring St.

“This program provides children with a safe and supportive environment while introducing them to both 2D (ex. painting and drawing) and 3D (ex. sculpture and ceramics) media using a variety of materials,” USF said.

The cost is $60 and includes all supplies and instructional fees. Enrollment is limited, so early registration is recommended. Register here .

For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064.