FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced Wednesday it will be moving forward with a “master plan” that will attempt to enhance the university’s main campus.

Among those enhancements included the development of a centralized student center, which has an anticipated completion date of two to four years.

The “master plan” includes both short-term and long-term goals, and the student center is considered to be the a priority of the short-term plan.

“We at the University of Saint Francis are excited about moving ahead in heightening the campus experience for our students and working toward the long-desired launch of a student center,” said USF President Eric Albert Zimmer.

Other initial parts of the “master plan” include improving campus entrances, gateways and signage, as well as taking some office functions out of Trinity Hall and replacing them with student engagement spaces.

Long-term plans include investments in upgrading student residence halls and athletics.

“We will put forth every effort into ensuring our current and future students achieve successes, and we will not veer from taking the necessary steps to produce essential higher education,” Zimmer said.

USF will also work with the City of Fort Wayne to repurpose its downtown properties, including the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

The university is currently working on funding options.