USF to host 45th Annual Creative Arts Student Exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced that it will host its 45th Annual Creative Arts Student Exhibition from April 5 to April 28.

The artwork by current USF students will include drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design, music technology, animation and film.

The university said that due to social distancing precautions there will not be an opening reception, and the annual awards ceremony will be for students only. A livestream option of the ceremony will be available for family and friends. The awards honor student artists and musicians for high achievement in their discipline.

The Music Technology program’s highlights in music production, composition, sound design and post-production will be exhibited from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 9 in the USF Music Technology Center, 431 W Berry St.

USF said Visual arts will be on display from April 5 to April 28 in the Weatherhead and Goldfish galleries at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, located off Leesburg Road on the USF campus at 2701 Spring St.

Gallery hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064. This exhibition is sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.

