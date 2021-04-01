USF to host 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) is encouraging runners and walkers to register for the 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K which will take place on April 18 at the university or virtually that weekend.



The university said the event supports the residential, nutritional and medical needs of orphans of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage and its neighbors in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.



Options to participate include:

A run/walk on the campus of USF on April 18. Fee: $15 (T-shirt included).

A virtual run/walk with participants posting a photo of themselves on the Formula for Life Facebook page from April 16 through noon on April 19. Fee: $15 (T-shirt included).

A virtual run/walk with same rules as the above. Fee: $10 (T-shirt not included).