USF to host 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) is encouraging runners and walkers to register for the 13th Annual Formula for Life 5K which will take place on April 18 at the university or virtually that weekend.
The university said the event supports the residential, nutritional and medical needs of orphans of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage and its neighbors in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.
Options to participate include:
- A run/walk on the campus of USF on April 18. Fee: $15 (T-shirt included).
- A virtual run/walk with participants posting a photo of themselves on the Formula for Life Facebook page from April 16 through noon on April 19. Fee: $15 (T-shirt included).
- A virtual run/walk with same rules as the above. Fee: $10 (T-shirt not included).
For those participating on campus, the start time will be staggered by two-minute intervals to promote social distancing at the starting line. Participants will select a start time before the race.
Participants are eligible for a variety of prize drawings. Those participating in the 5K on campus will receive a light lunch after the run. The university said all high school seniors and full-time college students are eligible for a $1,000 cash prize and $250 gift card through a drawing and must be present to win.
Registration is available at runreg.com. Due to Board of Health restrictions, the entire in-person course will be on the USF campus. This year’s Formula for Life T-shirt design is by a Haitian teenager who aspires to become a nurse.
For more information, contact Amy Obringer at 260-399-7700, ext. 8210 or aobringer@sf.edu.