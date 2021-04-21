FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced it will host a two-day Health Sciences Camp for incoming 8th through 12th grade students to encourage careers in the healthcare industry.
The university said the camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on June 8 and 9 at the Doermer Family Center for Health Science Education on the USF campus, 2701 Spring Street.
The cost per camper is $50 this includes lunch and camp supplies. Registration will open on April 22, USF said. There are scholarships are available to those with financial needs.
“Students will learn about healthcare careers through fun, hands-on activities. Camp leaders will introduce the concepts behind these professions. Topics will include athletic training, kinesiology, nurse practitioner, nursing, nutrition, pharmacy, physical therapy, pre-professional healthcare, radiology, social work and surgery,” USF said.
Face masks and gym shoes are strongly recommended for campers.
To register, visit go.sf.edu/camps. For more information, contact Anne Kirk at 260-399-7700, ext. 8501 or akirk@sf.edu.
USF to hold 2-day Health Sciences Camp for 8th – 12th grade students
