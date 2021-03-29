USF summer tuition 50% less than 2020 fall rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis announced Monday that enrollment is open for summer courses with a significantly lower cost than the standard rates.



The lower rates are intended to help current students and new USF students who are looking for additional opportunities to continue their higher education path without losing momentum over the summer months, the university said.



Among the benefits of taking summer courses at USF:

Summer tuition will be 50% less than 2020 fall rates.

There are a variety of course options, with many General Education and online courses.

Enrolling in summer courses can help students maintain an average of 30 credit hours per year to stay eligible for state aid.

These summer tuition rates are for undergraduate programs only. The university said this price point makes summer enrollment a possibility for more students. USF summer courses, many of which can be completed online, can help students save money and stay on track with their educational goals or work toward early graduation.



The summer term begins May 3.