FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis is making higher education accessible through a free tuition program designed for qualifying Indiana residents.

According to a release from the university, the “Franciscan Promise” is modeled after the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, who once said, “Where there is charity and wisdom there is neither fear nor ignorance.”

“Without this support, I would not be able to attend a prestigious university like USF,” said Dahiro Omar, a Biology and Pre-Physician Assistant major who is on track to graduate in 2024. “My family could not afford it. I have nine siblings and I’m the first one to go to college, so the cost mattered.”

To be eligible for the Franciscan Promise, students must qualify for the following:

1. Federal Pell Grant. This is determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. In Indiana, students must have an Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) of $0. The EFC calculation, issued after filling out the FAFSA, measures how much the federal government believes a family can afford to contribute towards college costs.



2. State of Indiana Aid. This includes support from the following Indiana Commission for Higher Education scholarship programs:

21st Century Scholarship

Frank O’Bannon Grant

The university said students who do not meet the criteria will still receive competitive financial aid packages.

“I didn’t think I could afford a private college, but the Franciscan Promise makes it possible,” said Novia Greenleaf, a Graphic Design major slated to graduate next spring.

Learn more about the program on the university’s website.