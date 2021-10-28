USF on top at first week weigh-ins for 7th annual ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank’s seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign is in full swing after kicking off on Monday as eight school are nearing the half way mark of the 100,000 pound goal.

The competing schools include Manchester University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University, Huntington University and Ivy Tech. Each school are competing to raise the most amount of food from Oct. 25 – Nov. 12 by using a variety of student-run initiatives. The school that raises the most amount of food earns a travelling trophy.

First week weigh-ins:

1st Place: University of Saint Francis with 13,030 pounds

2nd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 8,243 pounds

3rd Place: Ivy Tech with 5,060 pounds

4th Place: Trine University with 3,281 pounds

5th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 3,200 pounds

6th Place: Indiana Tech with 2,980 pounds

7th Place: Huntington University with 2,840 pounds

8th Place: Manchester University with 2,300 pounds

Northeast Indiana communities are asked to be on the lookout for upcoming events from area schools that are gathering donations for the U Can Crush Hunger competition. Monetary donations are also being accepted, with four dollars being considered a pound of food. Community members, along with students, staff and students can donate by visiting the U Can Crush Hunger’s website.