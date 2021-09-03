USF looking for new logo, monogram; holding contest with $5K grand prize

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) has announced a competition to redesign the university logo and create a monogram. The winner for each category will receive the grand prize of $5,000.



After 23 years with the current logo, USF said it welcomes the launch of a new era with this redesign.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the University of Saint Francis. We expect to receive a wide range of submissions for the competition, tapping into the creative minds of the USF community and beyond,” said USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer.

The competition is open to anyone, but USF is especially encouraging students, faculty, staff and alumni to participate. The deadline for submission is Feb. 25, 2022. Applicants interested in participating should submit logo and monogram designs in a vector format to USF at sf.edu/logo-contest . USF said blue, PMS 288, must be the primary color of the logo.

A redesign committee under the leadership of USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer will review the proposals and determine the winner(s). USF said it will retain all rights to the winning logo and monogram.

The review and judging process will take place in March and April 2022, with the announcement of the winner(s) in May 2022.

For more information, email marketing@sf.edu.

