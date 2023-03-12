FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Jesters returned to the University of Saint Francis for their Spring performance called, “That Jester Thing”.

The Jesters are an interdisciplinary performing arts group for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), spanning from age 8 to senior citizens, according to a release. “That Jester Thing” included music, dance, theater, improvisation and visual art to convey a story about managing chaos through meaningful work and purposeful play.

The event ran from March 11-12 and sold out for both performances.

The Jesters program has been sponsored by USF since 1978.