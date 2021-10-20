USF holding community discussion on vaccines at next ‘Culture & Conversation’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is inviting the community to a free discussion on vaccines during its next “Culture & Conversation” event on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Cougar Den on campus, 2701 Spring Street.

The Multicultural Center and Student Activities Council present the discussion, and panelists will discuss vaccines from a scientific, medical, spiritual and educational perspective, USF said. Refreshments will be provided.

Panelists include:

Dr. Michael Bechill, Associate Professor of Biology

Dr. Jeff Easley, Assistant Professor of Physician Assistant Studies, Medical Director

James Huth, Principal, Bishop Luers High School

Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, Philosophy and Theology Adjunct/Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

“Culture & Conversation is a series of panel discussions on political and/or cultural topics intended to raise awareness of the world around us—from our backyards to places across the globe. Audience members are encouraged to ask the panelists questions using Poll Everywhere, a live anonymous polling software,” USF said.

For more information, contact USF Director of Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Paul Porter at 260-399-7700, ext. 6304 or pporter@sf.edu.