USF holding community discussion on vaccines at next ‘Culture & Conversation’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is inviting the community to a free discussion on vaccines during its next “Culture & Conversation” event on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Cougar Den on campus, 2701 Spring Street.
The Multicultural Center and Student Activities Council present the discussion, and panelists will discuss vaccines from a scientific, medical, spiritual and educational perspective, USF said. Refreshments will be provided.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Michael Bechill, Associate Professor of Biology
- Dr. Jeff Easley, Assistant Professor of Physician Assistant Studies, Medical Director
- James Huth, Principal, Bishop Luers High School
- Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, Philosophy and Theology Adjunct/Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
“Culture & Conversation is a series of panel discussions on political and/or cultural topics intended to raise awareness of the world around us—from our backyards to places across the globe. Audience members are encouraged to ask the panelists questions using Poll Everywhere, a live anonymous polling software,” USF said.
For more information, contact USF Director of Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Paul Porter at 260-399-7700, ext. 6304 or pporter@sf.edu.