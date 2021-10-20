USF holding community discussion on vaccines at next ‘Culture & Conversation’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is inviting the community to a free discussion on vaccines during its next “Culture & Conversation” event on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Cougar Den on campus, 2701 Spring Street.

The Multicultural Center and Student Activities Council present the discussion, and panelists will discuss vaccines from a scientific, medical, spiritual and educational perspective, USF said. Refreshments will be provided.

Panelists include: 

  • Dr. Michael Bechill, Associate Professor of Biology
  • Dr. Jeff Easley, Assistant Professor of Physician Assistant Studies, Medical Director
  • James Huth, Principal, Bishop Luers High School
  • Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, Philosophy and Theology Adjunct/Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

“Culture & Conversation is a series of panel discussions on political and/or cultural topics intended to raise awareness of the world around us—from our backyards to places across the globe. Audience members are encouraged to ask the panelists questions using Poll Everywhere, a live anonymous polling software,” USF said.

For more information, contact USF Director of Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Paul Porter at 260-399-7700, ext. 6304 or pporter@sf.edu.

