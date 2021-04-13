USF announces protocols, ticketing for May commencement events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis has announced protocols and ticketing procedures for its May 1 commencement events.



The university said Mass for the graduates and their guests will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St. Face coverings are required, and guests will be ushered to their seats, and three feet of distance between parties will be observed. Tickets will not be required to attend Mass.



Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. The university said face coverings and physical distancing are required. Tickets are required to attend commencement.



Graduating students must register for guest tickets, which will be distributed the week of April 19.

“Based on current registration, each student will be limited to four guest tickets,” the university said. “Guests will be seated in designated pods of two, three or four people in the arena. Guests from different families will not be seated together and guests from the same party may need to split into two groups.”



For more information, contact Trina Herber, Coordinator for Academic Affairs, at 260-399-7700, ext. 6000.

