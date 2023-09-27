FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they will be adding a men’s and women’s bowling program next academic year.

Ideally the team will consist of 8-10 men and women and the team will compete at the MVP Lanes in northeast Fort Wayne. Since the the program won’t officially start until next school year, however, it will help the athletic department recruit in a reasonable amount of time.

Jeff Brown will serve as the program’s head coach. Brown has more than 40 years of experience through the sport. He is a member of the Professional Bowlers Association and the Fort Wayne Metro USBC (The United States Bowling Congress) board member.

Athletic Director, Mike McCaffrey added that the university doesn’t add sports teams often, but he knows the bowling growth and culture in Fort Wayne is strong.

“It’s going to add students to campus,” said Athletic Director, Mike McCaffrey. “It’s going to add good students to the campus generally academically pretty strong and give us another avenue in the community.”

Any student new or current is able to apply through the University’s application.