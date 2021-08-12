USF announces launch of city’s first collegiate crew program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Wednesday, the University of Saint Francis (USF) announced the formation of the city’s first collegiate crew program.

USF will field men’s and women’s crew teams, informally referred to as “rowing,” beginning this fall. Charlie Clark will serve as the coach.

The university will partner with Glorious Gate (G2) Rowing to launch the program.

“After one conversation with G2 Rowing, Charlie Clark and their vision for rowing in the city of Fort Wayne, we knew we wanted to be a part of it,” USF Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey said. “If it wasn’t for the expertise of G2, the foundation they already have in the city, and the future partnership with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department at Shoaff Park, we would not have been able to pull the trigger this quickly.”

G2 Rowing will serve as the training partner of the teams and will provide equipment for team members to train year-round. The teams will practice and compete at Shoaff Park.

The team is open to all current and incoming USF students. Anyone interested in joining for the upcoming season should contact Coach Charlie Clark at cclark@sf.edu.