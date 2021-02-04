USF addresses hate group postings seen nationwide across college campuses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week’s incident of hate group flyers appearing on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus was not an isolated event.

For months, there has been vandalism or flyers posted on college campuses that were connected with hate groups. Last month, stickers and flyers from the Patriot Front, the hate group linked to the stickers and flyers found at PFW, were also found on or near campuses such as Penn State and Northern Kentucky University. Patriot Front material was also found on the campuses of Colorado State and Miami University late in 2020.

Even if they have not been directly affected, these sightings are on the mind for other colleges, including the University of Saint Francis. USF has not had a similar incident occur on their campus, but that has not stopped Diversity and Inclusion Director Paul Porter from getting in front of the problem.

“We’ve taken some proactive measures through multicultural education, dialogue and a focus on community to keep our campus unified together,” Porter said.

What bothers Porter the most is that these hate groups continue to be an issue, when they should have been settled a long time ago.

“We see these images, I hearken back to images I’ve seen in history books,” Porter mentioned. “I think of the stories that our grandparents would tell us, or maybe even our parents would tell us. To think that is still happening in 2021 is disturbing.”

Porter is confident USF students and staff would deliver a strong response denouncing acts of hate if a similar event were to occur on their campus.

WANE 15 attempted to connect with other local colleges on a response to potential (or actual) acts from hate groups, including PFW. Requests for an interview were denied.