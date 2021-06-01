USF 2020 graduate success rate 2nd highest in university history at 97%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced that the class of 2020 success rate has ranked second highest in university history with 97% of graduates employed, enrolled in additional education or serving in the service/military.



The Career Outcomes study included 88% of the Class of 2020 graduates, with 546 of 621 graduates responding, the university said. Of those, 81% are employed and 16% are enrolled in additional education.



“Our strong career success rate reflects the quality instruction at USF and the driven nature of our graduates,” said USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer. “These students achieved their success during a particularly difficult time, with their final semesters disrupted by the onset of COVID-19. We applaud these alumni for their dedicated work and success.”



Top employers of the Class of 2020 include Parkview Health, Franciscan Health, Lutheran Health Network, IU Health, Sweetwater, Community Healthcare System, Fort Wayne Community Schools, the Bowen Center, University of Saint Francis, Adams Memorial Hospital and Alverno Laboratories. The university said 84% of employed 2020 graduates are working in Indiana.



Of the 442 Class of 2020 graduates reporting a post-graduation outcome of employment, job titles include:

173 health diagnosing/treating practitioners

31 preschool, primary, secondary, and special education teachers

24 health technologists

21 counselors, social workers, or social service specialists.

Business operation specialists

Financial specialists

Operation specialties managers

Top executives

Art or design workers

The university said 85% of 2020 graduates enrolled in continuing education are studying health professions, business, education or psychology.

For more information, contact Director of Career Development Katrina Boedeker at 260-399-7700, ext. 6791 or kboedeker@sf.edu.

