Use home inspectors to ‘know exactly what’s going on with the house’ before purchasing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Houses across the area are selling like hot cakes which is why it’s important to get a home inspected before you make the purchase.

Home inspectors look at the exterior and interior when inspecting a home. This includes but is not limited to electrical, plumbing, roofing, HVAC and foundations. There are many things they’re looking for including major and minor issues and uncovering potentially life-threatening problems like mold or faulty wiring that could cause a fire.

WANE 15 spoke with an inspector who says many homeowners are waving the inspection to move forward in the process.

“Most of the time you know it is double tap breakers, a cracked roof boot that needs replaced, but sometimes we do come across major issues. And that’s why it’s important to get a home inspection so you know exactly what’s going on with the house,” said Cory Ade, home inspector with Aardvark Home Inspections.

Most potential buyers have a seven-day window after a home inspection to walk away from the purchase.