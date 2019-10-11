USDA awards grant to Parkview Health for Farm to School programs

In this May 21, 2019 photo, farmer Bob Nunemaker walks through muddy fields on his property near Goshen, Ind. (Ben Mikesell/The News via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health received a $34,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to plan a Farm to School program with local school districts.

The USDA’s Farm to School grants fund school districts and state and local agencies in their efforts to increase local foods served through child nutrition programs. These initiatives are largely unique, and the grant recipient gets to explore and plan how they can best implement a program in their area.

Parkview’s Youth Well-Being team plans to work with at least five area school districts to develop a comprehensive Farm to School plan for northeast Indiana. The current districts are Northwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Garret-Keyser-Butler Community School District, and Lakeland Schools.

“This program is a great opportunity to not only teach students about healthy foods available in their area, but also bring those foods right into their school,” said Kylee Bennett, Youth Well-Being coordinator at Parkview Health. “This program is a natural extension of our relationships with local school districts and will allow us to make a deeper impact on the health of children in our communities.”

For the 2019-20 school year, the USDA awarded 126 Farm to School grants, totaling more than $9 million, that will serve more than 5,400 schools and 3.2 million students. More than 60% are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.