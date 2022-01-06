US Postal Service hosting a job fair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to find mail carriers.

The Fort Wayne Post Office is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings for:

City Carrier Assistants, $18.51/hr.

Rural Carrier Associates, $19.06/hr.

and Clerk Postal Support Employees, $18.69/hr.

The job fair will be at the Allen County Public Library Georgetown Branch at 6600 E. State Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 8 from noon to 4p.m.

Applications are accepted online only.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record for certain positions.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.

You can see a full list of jobs and apply here.