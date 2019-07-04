US Goalball athlete competes for Paralympic spot in her hometown

With the 2020 Tokyo Judo and Goalball Paralympic qualifiers in Fort Wayne, at least one US goalball player does not have to travel far to compete.

Amanda Dennis has been playing goalball since she was seven. The two-time Paralympian said these qualifiers being in Fort Wayne has put her team in a place to succeed.

“It’s really amazing because we’ve been able to use the facilities at Turnstone and Indiana Tech to prepare properly for this qualifying event, and it’s amazing being the home and host country because we get to stay in our own living quarters, eat the food that we’re used to and really not have to acclamate to any time changes,” Amanda said.

Amanda is visually impaired and has a condition called aniridia.

“It’s pretty much when you don’t have any irises,” Amanda said. “So, everything for you looks white. When you walk outside, everything’s really bright. When you’re inside in a bright place, it’s really white so you can probably see maybe two to five feet in front of you when you’re in a really lighted place, but, at the same time, you can’t see in the dark either, so it has to be just right, maybe a really cloudy day or something like that.”

Her condition nearly ended her athletic career before it began. When she was little, she wanted to play soccer to be just like her older brother.

“I got out there, and I was outside and I was like’ huh, I don’t see a thing.’ so, I sat in the middle of the field,” said Amanda. “After the season was done, I was like ‘I never want to play sports every again.'”

She told that to her parents, but they wanted to give her another chance. SHe went to an enhanced athletics camp for people with disabilities. That’s where she discovered goalball.

“I loved goalball when I first started just because of how equal it was for everybody,” Amanda said. “You can excel not because of your disability, but because you can be as good as you want to be being on an equalized playing field.”

Amanda is originally from the State of Georgia. She came to Fort Wayne because of the goalball opportunities at places like Turnstone and Indiana Tech.

Amanda and her US Goalball teammates played Canada Wednesday afternoon, a team Amanda said is one of the best they will face in these qualifiers, and beat them 9 to 2. They play the Ukraine Thursday morning at Indiana Tech.