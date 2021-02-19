US District Court warns of email scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana is warning of an email scam that is using the court’s name to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.
On Friday, the Clerk’s Office said it began receiving phone calls from individuals who had been sent emails informing them that they had been issued a subpoena. The email urges recipients to click a link.
“Federal courts do not issue subpoenas via email. Anyone receiving a legitimate court document will receive that information via physical mail. Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender,” the court said.
The court has shared a few things things to remember, who to call and what to do if you are contacted by a scammer:
- Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.
- A court will never ask for a credit/debit card number, gift card number, wire transfers or bank routing numbers over the phone or by email for any purpose.
- Do not click on links sent by an unknown sender.
- Official government emails will be sent from the uscourts.gov email address.
- A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.
- Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission.
Residents of the Northern District of Indiana who believe they have been victims of such a scam are
encouraged to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.