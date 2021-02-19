US District Court warns of email scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana is warning of an email scam that is using the court’s name to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.

On Friday, the Clerk’s Office said it began receiving phone calls from individuals who had been sent emails informing them that they had been issued a subpoena. The email urges recipients to click a link.

“Federal courts do not issue subpoenas via email. Anyone receiving a legitimate court document will receive that information via physical mail. Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender,” the court said.

The court has shared a few things things to remember, who to call and what to do if you are contacted by a scammer:

Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.

A court will never ask for a credit/debit card number, gift card number, wire transfers or bank routing numbers over the phone or by email for any purpose.

Do not click on links sent by an unknown sender.

Official government emails will be sent from the uscourts.gov email address.

A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission.

Residents of the Northern District of Indiana who believe they have been victims of such a scam are

encouraged to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.