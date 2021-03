FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at the Fort Wayne Air Show in 2022.

The Thunderbirds will appear June 4-5 at the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show, according to their 2022 show schedule. The Fort Wayne Air Show will be held at the 122nd Fighter Wing at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base.

The Fort Wayne Air Show on Monday shared a graphic promoting the date on its Facebook page.