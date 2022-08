A crash at U.S. 30 and Doyle Road is shown from an INDOT camera.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven has shut down the highway, INDOT reports.

According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.

An INDOT traffic camera shows a van or SUV in the median, with at least two ambulances nearby.

All lanes are blocked, INDOT said.

INDOT said it expects traffic to be stopped for two hours.