A semi tipped along U.S. 24 in Huntington and forced a lengthy closure of the thoroughfare Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., a semi tipped in the westbound lanes of US. 24 (West Park Drive) at S.R. 9. Authorities told WANE 15 a load in the semi shifted.

No injuries were reported.

Police closed westbound U.S. 24 in the area and a detour was put into place. One lane was opened by 10 a.m. and the other was reopened by 11:45 a.m.