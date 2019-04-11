Urban mushroom grower expanding downtown operation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A local mushroom and job provider in Fort Wayne is expanding.

Windrose Urban Farm announced in a press release Wednesday that it bought a half-acre vacant lot next to its current location at 1325 Lafayette Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Windrose started its Urban Farm in a warehouse there as a way to provide employment for people with special needs. In the process, it has become a significant grower and distributor of shiitake, oyster, and lions mane mushrooms in the Fort Wayne area.

Several Fort Wayne restaurants, including Club Soda, Bravas, Junk Ditch, Sycamore Hills Country Club, and Ted's Beerhall all get their mushrooms from Windrose. Their mushrooms are also available for purchase at some of the area farmers markets.

As demand for Windrose's products has increased, the grower has developed a need for more space.

They're already in the final stages of completing an internal expansion in the current warehouse, but leaders said they need more to expand operations further.

The recently-purchased land will allow Windrose to try growing a new "specialty mystery crop," according to a press release.

Development on the lot will begin soon, as excavation crews start removing top soil and building mound beds.

Windrose leaders said they're excited about the opportunities the expansion will provide.

“While we are ecstatic about the growth of the farm, what this really means is this will create more jobs to be filled by individuals with employment barriers, as our mission is to provide employment opportunities for those living with special needs in our community, and we’re even more excited to see those individuals thrive through gainful employment”, said Stacey Smith, Windrose Urban Farm CEO.

You can learn more about the organization and reach out about employment through the Windrose Urban Farm Facebook page.