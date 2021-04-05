Urban League hosts homeowner, renter and homeless mentor program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) is holding a two month program aimed at helping homeless, renting or homeowning Hoosiers who need help with housing.
Starting Thursday, the FWUL is holding a two month program aimed at helping participants “learn how to transition from being Homeless to Renting to Owning Your Home.”
The two sessions, first Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and third Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., are open to the first 15 registered participants.
Topics covered in the two month program include:
- Tenant/Landlord Responsibilities
- Financial Management
- Fair Housing
- Housing Affordability
- Lease Agreements
- Local Assistance and Temporary/Permanent Housing Resources
- Eviction/Foreclosure Process
- Mortgage Financing and the Process
- Finding and Insuring Your Home
- Loan Modifications
The FWUL, banking partners, and participants will serve as accountability partners using a “Community Helping Community” model, the Urban League said.
To be eligible for deposit fee, rental payment, closing fee, down payment and landlord assistance, you must meet the following requirements:
- Attend all four sessions
- Meet with your mentor at least once outside of class
- Meet one on one with the Fort Wayne Urban League Housing Counselor
To register call 260-745-3100 or email jnorfleet@fwurbanleague.org.