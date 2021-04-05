Urban League hosts homeowner, renter and homeless mentor program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) is holding a two month program aimed at helping homeless, renting or homeowning Hoosiers who need help with housing.

Starting Thursday, the FWUL is holding a two month program aimed at helping participants “learn how to transition from being Homeless to Renting to Owning Your Home.”

The two sessions, first Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and third Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., are open to the first 15 registered participants.

Topics covered in the two month program include:

Tenant/Landlord Responsibilities

Financial Management

Fair Housing

Housing Affordability

Lease Agreements

Local Assistance and Temporary/Permanent Housing Resources

Eviction/Foreclosure Process

Mortgage Financing and the Process

Finding and Insuring Your Home

Loan Modifications

The FWUL, banking partners, and participants will serve as accountability partners using a “Community Helping Community” model, the Urban League said.

To be eligible for deposit fee, rental payment, closing fee, down payment and landlord assistance, you must meet the following requirements:

Attend all four sessions

Meet with your mentor at least once outside of class

Meet one on one with the Fort Wayne Urban League Housing Counselor

To register call 260-745-3100 or email jnorfleet@fwurbanleague.org.