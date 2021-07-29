Urban League brings good vibes to southside with concert

Music and laughter filled Fort Wayne’s southside Thursday night.

The Fort Wayne Urban League put on Southside Urban League Vibes concert. About a hundred people attended.

The Sweetwater All-Stars and Comedian Kam Snacks Coleman performed. It was the first event for new Urban League President and CEO Terra Brantley.



“This event is designed to help the Urban League reintegrate into the community by allowing people to see that we’re back, by allowing people to come and enjoy each other, to fellowship, and just enjoy their neighborhood. It’s one of several events we have planned for the rest of the year,” Brantley said.

The mission of the Urban League is to advance social parity and economic self-reliance for African Americans and all races.