Urban League and Pie’s Clothing Closet host clothing drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League and Pie’s Clothing Closet are teaming up to help those in the community get a new wardrobe.

Pie’s Clothing will give away clean and used clothes to families Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Urban League on Hanna Street.

Volunteers were busy Friday sorting through items and setting up for the event. Pie’s CEO Joseph Ayers says they try to hold these drives as the season changes.

“There’s a very high need for clothes because even though people are serving food, which is just a blessing, but a lot of times clothes are so expensive now and families just don’t have a lot money to go out and buy these clothes. So, the community steps up and they donate these clothes to these people out here and it’s just a blessing,’ said Joseph Ayers, CEO, Pie’s Clothing Closet.

Organizers ask that everyone who attends masks up.