FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A retail chain known for offering quality clothes at a fraction of the price has officially made its way to Fort Wayne.

Thursday marks the grand opening of Uptown Cheapskate, a thrift store that buys stylish used clothes and resells them at a bargain. The store lists brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Express, Anthropologie, J. Crew, and Urban Outfitters that you can find in house.

According to the store’s website, there are 100 locations around the country– and now one has landed in the Summit City between Wells Street and Lima Road. Doors open at 10 a.m.