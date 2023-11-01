FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – UPS is looking to add more than 100 seasonal employees to the team in Fort Wayne through the company’s virtual “Brown Friday” hiring event Friday.

UPS is holding virtual information sessions for positions including warehouse workers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers. Those interested can schedule a session for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Package car driver positions begin at $23 per hour. Package handler and most driver helper positions begin at $21 per hour, UPS said in the release.

Anyone interested in applying who is unable to schedule a meeting Friday can find applications online.

The hiring event is part of an annual nationwide effort for the company to hire 100,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.