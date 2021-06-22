UPS driver killed in two-truck crash in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A UPS driver is dead following a two-truck crash Tuesday evening that ended in a soybean field.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of C.R. 975 West and C.R. 400 South on reports of a serious personal injury crash involving two trucks. Before deputies arrived they were told that CPR was in progress with one of the individuals involved in the crash.

Swayzee Fire Department, a Marion General Hospital Ambulance along with a Grant County E.M.S. Ambulance also responded, the sheriff’s department said.

When deputies arrived they reported that all the individuals injured in the crash were being treated and prepared for transport.

The driver of a single axel box truck, identified as Daniel Meza, 47, of Kokomo, and the front seat passenger of a UPS delivery truck, identified as Wilmer Corrales, 18, of Kokomo, were transported to another location by ambulance to be flown from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital. The driver then refused medical treatment.

Once at the location, the UPS delivery truck driver was pronounced deceased, deputies said.

Grant County Sheriff’s Department Crash Investigation Team 3 was activated to investigate the crash along with the Grant County Coroner’s Office. The investigation reports that the UPS delivery truck, driven by the deceased, was traveling southbound on C.R. 975 West approaching the intersection of C.R. 400 South which is a “T” intersection. The single axel box truck was Westbound on C.R. 400 South approaching C.R. 975 West. For unknown reasons the UPS delivery truck failed to yield the right of way and struck the box truck on the passenger side, deputies report. The box truck then left the roadway to the south and went into a soybean field and came to a rest on its side. The UPS delivery truck also left the roadway and went into the soybean field before coming to a rest.

The driver of the UPS truck was ejected during the crash, deputies report.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time until all notifications have been made.

Deputies report that Corrales has been treated for head lacerations and released from a Fort Wayne hospital.

This crash investigation is still on going.