FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting next year, the stadium may feel a little different for athletes at North Side High School.

Improvements totaling nearly $2 million are coming to Chambers Field. Upgrades include installing synthetic turf, replacing the latex running track, sub-surface stormwater drainage, and relocating track & field events.

Fort Wayne Community Schools said project specifications require the work to be finished by Aug. 2, 2024.